New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- There is a sharp rise in cases of neurological diseases, cardiac arrest, and stroke worldwide. Several research studies have shown that cardiac arrest survivors may develop severe neurological diseases. The patient temperature management device is used for preventing neurological damage resulting from cardiac arrest. Mild hypothermia use is highly effective in this scenario in improving neurological results following repeated chest compression cycles after the cardiac arrest incident.



Market Drivers



Being useful in checking several ailments, including hypothermia and hyperthermia, these devices of patient temperature management have observed an elevated demand in hospitals and health care facilities, fueling the development of the industry. Moreover, fast advancements in technology, booming medical tourism sector in developing and developed regions, and government initiatives in healthcare regimes are further contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, these temperature management devices aid in rapid, safe, and effective patients' body temperature management.



Get Free Sample Copy With Toc Of The Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/toc-form/118



Regional Outlook



The region of North America is the highest contributor in the overall market. The reason behind this region's dominance includes the rising number of different surgical procedures. Other factors include increasing frequency of cardiac arrest as well as several neurological disorders, and geriatric population's growth. Moreover, high availability of various high-end products, such as battery-powered devices, is also impacting the regional market's growth. Another region showing steady growth in the industry is the Asia Pacific region.



Major Players Operating in Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market

- 3M Healthcare

- ZOLL Medical

- Medtronic

- Stryker Corporation

- R.Bard

- Smiths Medical

- Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)

- The 37 Company

- Mennen Medical

- GerathermMedical

- Healthcare 21



Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market: Segmentation

This report studies and forecasts the growth of the patient temperature management devices market at the global, regional, and country levels. The report attempts to analyze trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For this study, Reports And Data has segmented the patient temperature management devices market based on type, application, and end-user.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Patient warming systems

- Convective warming systems

- Intravascular warming systems

- Surface warming systems



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Perioperative care

- Acute care

- Newborn care

- Others



By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Surgical centers

- Emergency care units

- Ambulatory sites



Regional Analysis of the Patient Temperature Management Devices Market:

The global Patient Temperature Management Devices market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Patient Temperature Management Devices market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



To Read More About The Report, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-patient-temperature-management-devices-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2022



Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Patient Temperature Management Devices market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices market size

2.2 Latest Patient Temperature Management Devices market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices market key players

3.2 Global Patient Temperature Management Devices size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Patient Temperature Management Devices market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/118



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



Read More Reports:



PTA Balloon Catheter Market Revenue



Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Share



Neuromodulation Market Size



Ferrochrome Market Size



Argan Oil Market Share



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com