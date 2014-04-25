Patient's Tooth Is Saved by Dedicated Specialist

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Recently, a patient came to our office with a particularly difficult root canal problem. An endodontist he had seen elsewhere told him that root canal therapy would not be successful and extraction was recommended. However, Dr. George Guise of 7 Day Dental did not agree.



As an experienced endodontist, Dr. Guise knows that is always better to perform root canal treatment in order to save the tooth from extraction. He also knows that such treatment is sometimes unsuccessful and the tooth would then need to be removed. In this case, Dr. Guise determined that root canal treatment was still a viable option.



Using state-of-the-art equipment and expert technique, Dr. Guise was able to successfully save the tooth. The happy patient is glad he came to 7 Day Dental for a “second opinion” and treatment.



Dr. George Guise earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 1995 from Tufts School of Dental Medicine in Boston, MA. After 11 years as a General Dentist, Dr. Guise received specialty training in Endodontics. Dr. Guise works at two 7 Day Dental offices: in Anaheim on Lincoln Ave and at the Ladera Ranch office. & Day Dental is happy to have such a great endodontist on its team.



About 7 Day Dental

7 Day Dental has 4 offices in Orange County. Its staff of doctors includes specialists in practically every field of dental care, including endodontics, pedodontics, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry and more. In addition, 7 Day Dental welcomes walk-ins, and those in need of emergency treatment will find a dentist available every day, including weekends, 365 days a year. Complete information can be found on the website, www.7daydental.com



Contact info:

7 Day Dental

7daydental@sbcglobal.net

2265 W. Lincoln Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92801

(866) 746-2111

http://www.7daydental.com