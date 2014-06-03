Patio and Garden Living Offers Best-Selling Fire Pits at Sale Prices

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Patio and Garden Living carries fire pits in a variety of styles, colors, sizes, and price points. Offering some of the best brands on the market, Patio and Garden Living has an inventory of Landmann, UniFlame, and CobraCo fire pits. An extensive selection of best-selling fire pits is exclusively showcased together at Patio and Garden Living’s website.



The best-selling fire pits available in Patio and Garden Living’s inventory are an affordable year-round luxury. With summertime approaching, shoppers are rushing to buy a new or replacement fire pit for their patios, decks, and backyards. Through Patio and Garden Living’s website, http://patioandgardenliving.org, shoppers can browse a robust selection of the best-selling outdoor fire pits and read consumer reviews.



Patio and Garden Living conveys fire pits with a variety of finishes, including copper, bronze, and black. Aside from beautiful finishes, shoppers also enjoy a grand selection of designs, from round and domed to square. Many of the fire pits available at Patio and Garden Living’s website include elegant, eye-catching options, such as slate and marble mantels, stacked stone, and intricate designs.



Ranging from 22” to 38” in diameter, Patio and Garden Living’s fire pits come in a variety of sizes. The best-selling fire pits are suited are suited to fit any outdoor space. Portable and easy-to-use, the fire pits at Patio and Garden Living’s website can easily be moved from area to area. Patio and Garden Living carries the best-selling wood burning and LP fire pits available online.



About Patio and Garden Living

Patio and Garden Living is a website dedicated to offering the best-selling fire pits, garden accessories, outdoor tools, outdoor furniture, and animal deterrents. This new online store is adding inventory daily.



Contact



Patio and Garden Living

Website: http://www.patioandgardenliving.org

J. McPhee

Traverse City, MI