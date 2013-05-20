Patio Company on Long Island, Splendor Landscape Designs Starts New Season with New Machinery

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Splendor Landscape Designs Inc., a Long Island based landscaping company, is launching its new season with brand new machinery required for proper landscaping of residential and commercial properties. They offer all landscaping services including designing, masonry, irrigation, lawn & sod and adding water features.



A company spokesperson said, “We can help make your backyard the envy of your neighbors. Your backyard is a great place to relax and unwind. We have the latest machinery required to keep your yard beautiful, safe and green. We ensure that your yard has lasting benefits on your property value.”



As spring/summer approaches, people start taking a second look at their backyards. Thoughtful planning and proper landscaping can help transform anyone’s backyard into an oasis. Homeowners take great interest in landscaping as it helps to make their surroundings beautiful. Landscaping not only means adding flowers and lawn, but also creating walkways, driveways or other structures in order to maximize its use.



Landscape design is as unique as the people residing at a property. It reflects their personality and style. To make an effective landscape design, it is important to know what the budget is and what client’s personal needs and goals are. Start with a vision and figure out whether (or where) you would like a lawn, swimming pool, stairs, patio, plants, fire pit and other water or structural features. Then, consult with a team of professional and trained designers to turn those ideas into reality. For example, if there are children in house then having a concrete path around the yard or allows them to bike or scooter over it.



Having landscaped yard not only improves a home’s aesthetic appeal, it also markedly increases a home value. The open spaces around a house are great places to De-stress, but don’t get stressed out thinking about its maintenance. Yard maintenance is critical and time consuming but it does not have to be a burden on owners. With the help of professional and trained staff a landscaping company utilizes modern equipment and machinery to make the yard transformation last longer.



To request a quote or more information, email Splendor Landscape Designs Inc. at info@splendorlandscaping.com.



631-242-6059

http://www.splendorlandscaping.com

169 Commack Rd

Commack, NY 11725