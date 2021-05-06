Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Patio Furniture Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Patio Furniture Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Patio Furniture. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Inter IKEA Holding B.V. (Netherlands), At Home Stores LLC (United States), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (United States), Crate and Barrel (United States), CB2 (Canada), The Brick (Canada), Hauser Stores (Canada), Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. (United States), Century Furniture LLC (United States) and Agio International Company Limited (United States).



Definition:

Patio furniture also called outdoor or garden furniture are the products designed to provide both aesthetic and functional benefits in commercial and residential establishments. This furniture provides comfort and looks very appealing. Wood is among the most common material used in patio chairs and tables, while the need for rust-proof and weather-resistant products will drive metal furniture demand. Major consumers of patio furniture are the hospitality industry such as hotels, motels, restaurants, etc.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Patio Furniture Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Growth Drivers

- Growing Tourism Industry and Increasing Consumer Spending on Leisure & Experiences

- Rapid Urbanization Coupled With an Increasing Urban Population in Emerging Countries



Market Trends

- Growing Trend of Wooden Based Furniture in Hotels and Tourism Places



Roadblocks

- Increase in the Prices of Patio Furniture Owing to Increase in Raw Material Cost



Opportunities

- Growing Tourism Sector in Developing Economies

- Rapid Expansion of Product Portfolio & Distribution Network



Challenges

- Limited Availability of Skilled Labor



The Global Patio Furniture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Patio Tables, Patio Chairs, Patio Dining Set, Patio Sofa Set, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Patio Furniture Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Patio Furniture market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Patio Furniture Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Patio Furniture

Chapter 4: Presenting the Patio Furniture Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Patio Furniture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



