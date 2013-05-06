Patio Shoppers Launches Outdoor Furniture Line to Promote Extended Family Time Trend

Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Current media reports state quality parenting and family time is rapidly becoming a thing of the past; however, recent studies indicate otherwise. According to these statistics, time spent participating in family oriented activities has more than doubled since 1965. The American public seems to be steering away from expensive, over crowded theme parks and lengthy vacations, opting instead to take advantage of their own back yard. In an effort to help families continue along this trend, Patio Shoppers has launched an extensive line of outdoor furniture and patio heaters.



Joe Sotomayer of Patio Shoppers confirmed, "Our company was founded on that very principle due to the desire for more family time. Our founders had been working long hours in corporate sales, marketing and management for many years and were simply trying to find a way to pay the bills while keeping focus on spending quality time with their children. With that in mind, they started our company several years back as a small business for a little extra household income. As the years went by, customer base and product demand grew. Patio Shoppers developed into a busy, medium sized operation supplying quality patio umbrellas, outdoor cushions, patio heaters, outdoor furniture, teak and other outdoor furnishings to a diversified market of clientele throughout the entire United States. We deal with resorts, hotels, restaurant chains, commercial property management, select retail markets, wedding planners, architects, designers and individual customers who require that extra bit of help in choosing a quality product. Through lots of effort and continued communication, we enjoy a wonderful business with fantastic employees and thousands of satisfied repeat customers."



Sotomayer continued, "We are especially excited about our new line of patio heaters. These attractive propane heaters offer our customers the opportunity to extend their outdoor time well beyond the limits of summer. We carry models perfect for heating large patio areas, as well as smaller table top units. We even offer energy efficient commercial heaters for extra large spaces. For those who prefer indoor time, we now offer stylish and functional free standing electric stoves and fireplaces. Our inventory also includes a wide array of gift ideas to suit the tastes of any outdoor enthusiast."



About Patio Shoppers

Founded on the need for more family time, Patio Shoppers is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products at an affordable price. They assure their customers will never be met with gimmicks or big retail chain policies to deal with. Their business goals are solid family values, great attitudes, wonderful vendors and fantastic products. It is their desire to pass along their love of the outdoors to their customers through products that will make their patio as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.