Patio Umbrella Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019 to 2029

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Patio Umbrella Market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Patio Umbrella Market with maximum accuracy.



The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Patio Umbrella Market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.



The business intelligence study of the Patio Umbrella Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Patio Umbrella Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Patio Umbrella Market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect.



Each market player encompassed in the Patio Umbrella Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Patio Umbrella Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.



Patio Umbrella Market Segmentation



The patio umbrella market can be segmented on the basis of size, style, base material and sales-channel.



On the basis of size, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:



5 – 7 Feet

5 – 10 Feet

> 10.5 Feet

On the basis of type, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:



Cantilever

Commercial

Rectangular

Standard Pole

Tilt

Others

On the basis of base type, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:



Wood

Metal

Plastic

On the basis of sales channel, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:



Specialty Stores

Online

Third Party

Company Website

Others

On the basis of application, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:



Commercial

Residential

Patio Umbrella Market Key Players



The patio umbrella market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. Some of the key players in the patio umbrella market are: Tucci LLC, Royal Botania, Tribu, Caravita GmbH, Kettal, Scolaro Parsol SRL, Varaschin, Umbrosa, Barlow Tyrie, Umbrosa, Sun Garden USA, FIM, Foxcat, KE Outddor Designs, Shadescapes Americas, MakMux Australia, Symo Parasol, Mobika Garden, Rausch Classics GmbH and Ombrellificio Crema S.A.S



Regional analysis includes:



North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)



