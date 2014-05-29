Patios by B and B Offers Solutions to Beat the Heat This Summer

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Patios By B and B, a well-known general contractor specializing in outdoor living environments, has a solution for California residents who are battling the current and continuing heat waves that have gripped Orange County in recent weeks.



Whether homeowners are looking for Orange County patio construction or want to upgrade their homes for energy efficiency and cooling through the summer, Patios By B and B offers a wide range of installations to create a great-looking and comfortable addition or home upgrade.



The trained professionals at Patios By B and B can create gorgeous garden rooms and enclosed shade structures to increase the size of a home slightly, and to create a comfortable place to relax and enjoy the plants and sunshine without even leaving the home.



“The newly-finished sun rooms and patios that we can install make a great addition to any home,” said Patios By B and B owner Paul Goldman. “We can help our customers create a beautiful backyard with hardscape remodeling- using paving stones or decorative concrete – and help customers create a backyard retreat they can be proud to show off.”



In that backyard retreat, or even in the front, Patios By B and B professionals can install paving stones to give customers’ homes a chic hardscaped look. Paving stones installed by the trained professionals at Patios By B and B are laid over a firm bed of rock and sand; they are stable enough to withstand earthquakes, erratic weather and even ground erosion.



Not only will investments like these increase the efficiency and hot weather comfort level of a, home, these investments could also improve the value of a home, or, its resale value, should a homeowner be in the mood to sell.



The recent heat wave in Los Angeles has shattered records, and meteorologists expect it to continue through the summer. Now is the perfect time to consider upgrades to windows and doors or even creation of a new outdoor patio space to enjoy through the summer. The professionals at Patios By B and B can help Orange County residents to create the perfect getaway.



About Patios By B and B

Patios By B & B, Inc. has served Orange County for 37 years. Paul Goldman has grown the company to Southern California’s most well respected and reputable General Contractor specializing in Outdoor Living Environments. The company specializes in custom design of residential outdoor and indoor living environments, commercial outdoor and indoor applications. Patios By B and B is licensed, bonded and fully-insured. For more information, visit http://www.patiosBy Bandb.net.