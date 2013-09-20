Patios by B&B Design and Installation Reaches 100 Angie's List Reviews with a 97 Percent 'A' Rating

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Patios By B&B Design and Installation, the premier company specializing in the installation of custom patios in Orange County, recently broke the mark of 100 Angie’s list reviews, with a 97 percent ‘A’ rating. Angie’s list is the most trusted site on the web for customer reviews of service companies, meaning that only the businesses with outstanding reputations for customer service and quality control receive such exceptional reviews. “Within less than 30 days your crews transformed our backyard from an old and broken landscape to a beautiful and inviting outdoor extension of our home,” a testimonial on the Patios By B&B, Inc. website noted.



Patios By B&B Design and Installation has been serving the Orange County area since 1977, specializing in the custom design of indoor and outdoor living environments recognized for their comfort, convenience and style. Patios By B&B, Inc. serves residential and commercial clients who appreciate elegant and functional surroundings that facilitate both large groups and intimate gatherings.



Patios By B&B, Inc. offers the finest in patio covers, vinyl replacement windows and doors, garden rooms, paving stones, decorative concrete overlays and sunrooms. The expert design and installation of these stylish elements by Patios By B&B, Inc. is sure to transform any location into a beautiful setting.



Patios By B&B, Inc. prides themselves on providing outstanding customer service, meaning that no job is complete until the customer is 100 percent satisfied with the result. It is no wonder that Patios By B&B, Inc. has earned an ‘A+’ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been featured on the Angie’s List Super Service Awards for three years running. “If you’re looking for an experienced contractor who is only interested in doing the best quality job possible, look no further,” an article from the Patios By B&B, Inc. website noted.



About Patios By B&B Design and Installation

Patios By B&B, Inc. specializes in the custom design of all manners of residential outdoor and indoor living environments as well as a wide variety of commercial outdoor and indoor applications. All of the work that Patios By B&B is involved with must be completed according to city building codes, fire codes and have been evaluated by ICC and IAPMO where applicable. For more information, please visit http://www.patiosbybandb.net.