Andatel Grandé Patong Phuket Hotel Awarded 2014 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Andatel Grandé Patong Phuket Hotel today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award. The accolade, which honors hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews on TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide. Establishments awarded the Certificate of Excellence are located all over the world and represent the upper echelon of businesses listed on the website.



When selecting Certificate of Excellence winners, TripAdvisor uses a proprietary algorithm to determine the honorees that takes into account reviews ratings. Businesses must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, volume and recency of reviews. Additional criteria include a business’ tenure and popularity ranking on the site.



SUGGESTED QUOTE: “Winning the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is a true source of pride for the entire team at Andatel Grandé Patong Phuket Hotel and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor,” said Tomaz S., General Manager at Andatel Grandé Patong Phuket Hotel. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by one’s customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence.”



“TripAdvisor is pleased to honor exceptional hospitality businesses for consistent excellence,” said Marc Charron, President of TripAdvisor for Business. “The Certificate of Excellence award gives top performing establishments around the world the recognition they deserve, based on feedback from those who matter most – their customers. From Australia to Zimbabwe, we want to applaud exceptional hospitality businesses for offering TripAdvisor travellers a great customer experience.”



About Andatel Grandé Patong Phuket Hotel

Andatel Hotel Patong Phuket (http://www.andatelhotel.com) is a small hotel with a big heart. Even though it is designed in a modern way, it does not forget nature’s touch. The hotel has 122 rooms; 24 rooms being Pool Access King Room , 42 Deluxe Rooms and 56Superior Rooms . Andatel makes sure to preserve the beauty of Mother Nature and Thai culture and clearly portrays it to its friends/guests.



Andatel is not just a hotel where guests come to spend the night and leave. Our goal is to entertain, serve, care and provide an unforgettable and wholesome experience to our guests.All guests are meant to come to us as strangers but then leave as family!



About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site*, enabling travelers to plan and have the perfect trip. TripAdvisor offers trusted advice from real travelers and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools. TripAdvisor branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, reaching nearly 260 million unique monthly visitors**, and more than 150 million reviews and opinions covering more than 4 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions. The sites operate in 39 countries worldwide, including China under daodao.com. TripAdvisor also includes TripAdvisor for Business, a dedicated division that provides the tourism industry access to millions of monthly TripAdvisor visitors.



TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) manages and operates websites under 22 other travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.everytrail.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.independenttraveler.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.travelpod.com, www.tripbod.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, www.virtualtourist.com, and www.kuxun.cn.



*Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, Q1 2014

**Source: Google Analytics, average monthly unique users, Q1 2014; does not include traffic to daodao.com