Patrick Whaley Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Introduce World's Only Weighted Compression Gear 'TITIN'

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- This is the only technology that allows people to maximize muscle fiber recruitment while minimizing muscle fatigue; all without ever having to buy expensive weights or resistance devices.



The entire team at TITIN believes in giving everyone the ability to train on earth and compete on the moon; a simple, but profound idea that allows anyone to transform the way he or she trains. This team has already shown the world the incredible TITIN Force system, but they are not done yet. With adequate funding help, in just a few months, they can bring a revolutionary addition to the TITIN family to life: The TITIN Force™ Shorts System.



TITIN has been manufacturing and selling Patented weighted compression gear for nearly 3 years. They have distribution in over 14 countries, with more European countries joining within the next few months.



The company’s manufacturing partner, who is based out of Honduras, currently manufacturers for Adidas performance wear, Nike, as well as Under Armour Team Gear. They have extensive expertise in the manufacturing space as well as the capacity to manufacture large Purchase Orders.



TITIN has finalized their patterns, produced prototypes, and have been tested by Professional and Olympic athletes around the world (including the Netherlands Olympic Speed Skating Team-24 medals at Sochi 2014). The shorts have worked beyond expectations on the professionals. They want to sell their professional grade products to the everyday consumer and fitness enthusiasts. TITIN is ready for full production of their weighted shorts to compliment their weighted shirt system and has the capacity to deliver a quality product in a timely manner. Now it is time to show the world how to train in HyperGravity™, one person at a time.



This project will only be funded if at least $100,000 is pledged by Wed, Jun 11 2014 6:33 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1mVQFDa