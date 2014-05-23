PatrolScan Announces Availability of Guard Tour Systems for All Industries

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- With the advance of technology, it is becoming easier to collect and manage tracking reports. As safety regulations become stricter, it is crucial that security guards complete their rounds at precise intervals. The PatrolScan software is state-of-the-art and provides business owners with reliable tracking information to evaluate their personnel. With increased demand due to the success of the product, PatrolScan is announcing the availability of their elite security guard tour systems for all industries.



Extremely durable appliances made for the convenience of security personnel, the PatrolScan has been selling rapidly. It is being used all over the country, from community homes to Juvenile Justice Centers to small and large business facilities. The product is compatible with Windows software, allowing accurate reports with an easy to use interface. For security guards, simply point and click with the TouchProbe to the Memory Chips, which then records the progress in real time to the Windows software. The durability allows them to perform in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit to as high as 130 degrees. They are water resistant, and every purchase comes with unlimited lifetime tech support.



As one of their biggest clients, the Department of Juvenile Justice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky recently expanded their facility, upgrading their PatrolScan system to include an additional 24 packages with 65 more touch probes. With their facility expanding, the in-depth reports have proven to be a reliable tracking system to ensure all security rounds are completed at the correct intervals. For convenience, they offer a free trial for their guard tour systems, so customers can get a feel for the simplicity and determine if the PatrolScan will be right for their company. To inquire on their security software to stay up to date on the performance of building security, please visit the website today.



About PatrolScan

Facilities Control Technology is a privately held corporation that is dedicated to providing their clients with high quality, reliable security management software. They have been continuously developing and producing innovative guard tour systems in the Philadelphia area for over 13 years. As security remains a top concern for all corporations, their clients span the globe, from Canada to New Zealand, Great Britain and Italy. Their goal is to ensure the protection of their clients is strengthened by using PatrolScan.



To hear more about their products and services, please visit http://www.patrolscan.com/.