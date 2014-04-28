Pat's Building Maintenance Provides Floor Care in Bloomington & Other Places for Tile Surfaces and Floors

Saint Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Pat’s Building Maintenance provides floor care in Bloomington & other places for multiple tile surfaces and floors. With their advanced procedure, they have succeeded in removing the most persistent and sticky dirt particles from tile surfaces and deposits. They follow an intellectual approach that helps them to efficiently and promptly eliminate the dirt particles and make it look like as it was before, with an attractive appearance.



In addition to their approach, it helps them to save unnecessary expenses of a complete replacement. Their professionals have years of experience and are providing services to different floors and tiles in Woodbury, Saint Paul, Cottage Grove, Bloomington and Eagan.



While discussing about floor care services, a spokesperson from Pat’s Building Maintenance mentions, “We have distributed flooring services on two factors: Stripping and Waxing tile & Quarry Tile, Stone Floors, and Grout Cleaning. Furthermore, we establish an inspection of the floor at the first level and thereafter we completely get rid of the old finish, and thoroughly clean corners and baseboards by hands using steel wool. By ensuring long-term results for all the projects we prove to be the best in cleaning industry.”



The company also offers carpet cleaning in Woodbury and powered by the state-of-the-art techniques, they own a position of reliability as one of the leading providers of carpet cleaning services. They work with a skilled and trained team of professionals and technicians to ensure high quality services.



Their highly proficient team conducts carpet cleaning projects for both huge and small areas ranging from 500 square feet up to 25,000 square feet. With the use of first rate solutions and advanced Aqua Clean extractors, they are able to provide impeccable services.



About Pat’s Building Maintenance

Pat’s Building Maintenance is a complete janitorial service that has served the Twin Cities Metro Area for 2 generations, exclusively specializing in office spaces having the area between from 500 and 25,000 square feet. They also offer individualized cleaning programs, as well as carpet cleaning and floor care, furniture and upholstery, and one time cleanups of all kinds.



For more information, please visit- http://www.patsbuildingmaintenance.com/



Phone: 651-769-0960

Fax: 651-769-1072