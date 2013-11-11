PatternCut.com Announces Expanded Line of Wood Cut Grilles & Panels

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Homeowners looking to replace ugly or worn metal air conditioning and heating vents now have a stylish alternative thanks to an expanded line of wood vent grilles from PatternCut.com.



While metal grilles used to control air flow on air conditioning ducts or returns are the norm in home construction, many people choose to replace them with something more decorative that adds beauty to the home.



“We noticed a trend about ten years ago when some of our customers began to ask us whether or not we could create a custom vent grille for them,” said

Robert Mercado of PatternCut.com "We did some custom jobs, word began to spread, and all of a sudden, we had people calling in asking if we could make some for them.”



Today, Pattern Cut has over 26 different styles of laser cut, laminated, hardwood vent grilles that are available in ANY size and available in either a maple, oak or cherry veneer. PatternCut.com will also custom make vent grilles to customer's specifications if a standard size won't fit.



“These just aren't pieces of hardware, these are truly pieces of art,” said Robert Mercado. “We're true craftsmen and each one of these vents – as with every product we make – has a high level of attention to detail that you just can't find in a mass market product. Our original vent grilles caught the eyes of people for a reason, and we're proud of that.”



In addition to the expanded line of wood vent grilles, PatternCut.com also has a wide selection of handcrafted crown molding, flex moldings, ornaments, columns, rosettes and more to add a decorative flare to any living space.



For more information on PatternCut.com products, visit them online at PatternCut.com. To view the expanded line of wood vent grilles visit PatterCut.com's Wood Vent Grilles page.