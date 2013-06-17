London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Two-time Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway legend, Patti LuPone is back in the West End for just seven performances at Leicester Square Theatre from Sunday June 16 - Sunday June 23. Press Night is Sunday June 16 at 7.00pm. Click here for more information and tickets.



Patti LuPone is best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Eva Perón in Evita on Broadway and creating the role of Fantine in the original London cast of Les Misérables, for which she was named Best Actress in a Musical at the Oliviers. She created the role of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard in the West End and won a second Best?Actress Tony Award as Mama Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of Gypsy. ­



The evening is hosted by the Grammy and Emmy nominated Seth Rudetsky, who is the popular daily Broadway host of Sirius/XM Radio in the United States and founder of his own web-tv network SethTV. Rudetsky accompanies LuPone on the piano and interviews the star about the ups and downs of her distinguished career. The result is an unmissable 75-minute combination of intimate cabaret and revealing conversation in the presence of one of the true greats of musical theatre. Songs performed will be many of the signature tunes from her hit shows and a few surprise choices. These will include music from Evita that she hasn’t performed live in 30 years - and also songs from musicals like Gypsy, Company and Anything Goes. Hilarious and riveting anecdotes will also be shared by LuPone throughout the night. Seth Rudetsky will also premiere his critically acclaimed solo show Deconstructing Broadway on Saturday, June 22 at 9:30pm.



About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone’s illustrious Broadway career has also included Tony Award nominations for Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. She also appeared in concert with her Evita co-star Mandy Patinkin in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin. The role of Lucia in the new musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown also saw her nominated for Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards; and Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations). She starred in Michael Frayn’s Noises Off, David Mamet’s The Old Neighborhood, Terrence McNally’s Master Class, and her own concert Patti LuPone on Broadway. Back in the West End, she recreated her Broadway performance as Maria Callas in Master Class. In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Patti LuPone’s film work includes Union Square, Parker, City By The Sea, Heist, State and Main, Summer of Sam, Driving Miss Daisy, and Witness. Her TV guest appearances include Glee, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Will & Grace, OZ, Frasier, Law & Order and Life Goes On. She joins the cast of FX TV’s American Horror Story this coming season.



LISTINGS INFO



Patti LuPone

featuring Seth

Rudetsky as pianist/host



Leicester Square Theatre

6 Leicester Place

LONDON WC2H 7BX

presented by Mark Cortale



Sunday June 16 at 7.00pm

No performance Monday June 17

Tuesday June 18 at 7.00pm

Wednesday June 19 at 7.00pm

Thursday June 20 at 7.00pm

No performance Friday June 21

Saturday June 22 at 6.30pm

Sunday June 22 at 4.30pm

& 7.00pm



Press Night

Sunday June 16 at 7.00pm



Tickets: £40.00 - £65.00

Box office: 08448 733433

http://www.leicestersquaretheatre.com



About Leicester Square Theatre

LST is a magnificently restored theatre located in the heart of the West End with two exceptional spaces running a healthy programme of comedy, cabaret, dance, music and theatre. The 400 seat theatre boasts 2 bars perfectly positioned in the auditorium with newly-installed cinema style seating and a second intimate Lounge Theatre with a capacity of up to 70 with its own bar and cabaret-style seating.