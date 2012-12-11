New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Are there songs you’ve always wanted to hear Broadway legend Patti LuPone sing? As well as hear the stories behind those songs and the shows they’re from? Chances are that you’ll see and hear them in “An Evening With Patti LuPone,” a rare, live concert by the two-time Tony Award winner with Seth Rudetsky on piano. Filmed over the course of four sold-out shows this summer at the Art House in Provincetown, MA, the concert and candid interview sessions with Mr. Rudetsky have resulted in this one-of-a-kind 104-minute concert - comprised of Seth’s favorite moments from all four performances - which Ms. LuPone agreed to have made available exclusively on Seth TV.



“I've always been OBSESSED with Patti and this concert is a dream come true,” exclaims Rudetsky. “She sang so many of her classic songs...in the original keys! Her voice is flawless.”



“I did not expect to have as much fun as I did,” notes Ms. LuPone. “It made me feel like I was 20 again, or whatever age I was when I played those parts. Seth has an energy which is unstoppable and he is a scholar in the field of musical theater with a great sense of humor.”



"To see a 3-minute clip of “An Evening With Patti LuPone, visit http://www.sethtv.com/patti/, where the full concert can also be purchased for unlimited viewing for a one-time fee of $10. To subscribe to Seth TV, please visit www.SethTV.com.



About Seth TV

Broadway favorite Seth Rudetsky has taken another entertainment leap. The SiriusXM radio host, novelist, Broadway actor/pianist, Playbill columnist, Grammy nominee, award-winning comic, Emmy-nominated writer and long-time Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS supporter added "television mogul" to that long list this summer when Seth TV, his new web-based entertainment network, premiered. Whether behind the piano or the microphone, he’s the man at the center of all things Broadway, with the most enviable 'Rolodex' in the industry, and the recognized national thought-leader for the impact of musical theater in our lives. Since the premiere, SethTV has featured stars like Gavin Creel, Megan Hilty, Patrick Wilson, Martin Short, Laura Osnes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patti LuPone, Ana Gasteyer, and many others singing and saying things only Seth could get them to do! Entertainment Weekly named Seth TV to its “Must List” immediately upon launch in July. Metrosource described it this way in its Oct/Nov 2012 ‘Best of the Web’ issue:



“Considering the variety of its offerings, Seth TV is like a network, which consists of several different kinds of shows. Among them, you’ll find Rudetsky cracking wise with theater celebs in his signature interview series Seth’s Broadway Chatterbox; his laugh-so-hard-it-hurts “deconstructions” of memorable moments in music history; and exclusive celebrity concerts and other performances you can only find on his website. Plus he’s created his very own reality series (aptly called Seth’s Reality), which takes viewers behind the scenes of Rudetsky’s funny, busy, tuneful life. Some content is available to preview for free, but the rest can be accessed for a small monthly subscription fee (a portion of which goes to charity). Seth Rudetsky is honestly one of the funniest people we’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and if you like theater (and laughing), you’re definitely going to want to go see Rudetsky do his thing at sethtv.com.“



Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's “On Broadway” as well as the host of “Seth Speaks” on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including Dreamgirls with Audra MacDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in The Ritz directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. Off-Broadway he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed Rhapsody of Seth (directed by Peter Flynn) at the Actors Playhouse and has also appeared on TV on “Law and Order,” “Law and Order C.I.” and had a recurring role on “All My Children.” As an author, he penned the non-fiction “Q Guide to Broadway,” the novel “Broadway Nights” and the recently published “My Awesome Popularity/Awful Popularity Plan” (Random House). “Broadway Nights” is available on Audible.com starring Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Martin and Jonathan Groff and “My Awesome Popularity/Awful Popularity Plan” stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer and Megan Hilty. Seth played himself on “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” was the vocal coach on MTV's “Legally Blonde” reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in They’re Playing Our Song for the Actors Fund. Recently, he co-wrote and starred in Disaster! (which The New York Times called a "triumph"). He was nominated for an Emmy Award three times for his work as a comedy writer on the The Rosie O’Donnell Show and a Grammy Award for the CD of his Actors Fund concert of Hair (Ghostlight Records). He currently writes a weekly column on Playbill.com and tours the country doing master classes and performing his one-man show "Deconstructing Broadway." www.sethtv.com.



About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a Tony Award winner for Gypsy and Evita and nominee for Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes, and The Robber Bridegroom. On London’s West End, she won Olivier Awards for her performances as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables and in the Acting Company production of The Cradle Will Rock, and also created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard and recreated her Broadway performance as Maria Callas in Master Class there. In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Ms. LuPone’s film appearances include “Union Square,” “Parker,” “City By The Sea,” “Heist,” “State and Main,” “Summer of Sam,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “Witness.” Her TV work includes “Glee,” “30 Rock,” Ugly Betty,” “Will & Grace,” “OZ,” “Frasier,” “Law & Order,” “Life Goes On,” the Emmy winning PBS broadcasts of Passion and Sweeney Todd, PBS Great Performances’ Candide and PBS’ “An Evening with Patti LuPone.”