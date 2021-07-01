Paul Anka . . . Visits BizZness BuzZ

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- "Making Memories" features duets with Olivia Newton-John, Il Divo and, on the heels of its 50th Anniversary, a new recording of "My Way" with Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli. As one of the last remaining artists to work with the Rat Pack, Paul Anka shows no signs of slowing down after nearly eight decades in the music business. "It feels very gratifying to be turning 80 with a new album coming out on my actual birthday," says Anka. "To be honest with you, when I wake up on my 80th birthday, the first thing I am going to think about is my 81st birthday with another new album!" To this day Anka, who has been called the 'Justin Bieber of his time,' continues to inspire and influence many musicians – from Drake to The Weekend to Michael Bublé to the late Michael Jackson – all who share respect and admiration for Anka and his music. Approaching his 80th birthday with passion, an upcoming tour kicking off in October and new music, Anka will always be making new memories.. I recall in my youth listening to his great hits like Diana, Put Your Head On My Shoulder and many, many more. While my generation and Paul's are separated by only a decade, the contribution that he has made to the lives of millions worldwide with his melodic and soothing tonality has impacted my generation and those that followed. Paul Anka is now a seasoned performer and at the robust age of 80 he is still very active and will soon be touring once again as he delivers the songs of an industry giant the late Frank Sinatra, some of which were authored by Paul Anka. Most recently in tandem with vocalist and actress Olivia Newton John, Paul released a hit single "Put Your Head On My Shoulder, which has become a present day Tik Tok sensation and soon he will release another single from the title track of his newly emerging album entitled "Making Memories". Paul has also recently been featured in a CA premier Senior Guide Magazine https://californiaseniorguide.com/ Paul Anka is a timeless and tested performer who has now in his sunset years emerged once again an example that you are never too old to make a difference. Tune in and rediscover the talent and the tenacity of a man who refuses to quit.



