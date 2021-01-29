Paul Conrathe a Senior Consultant Solicitor, Provides Specialist Legal Assistance to Clients Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Paul Conrathe, a leading human rights solicitor, providing a professional and specialist legal assistance to clients within the UK. He deals with cases involving a wide range of complex human rights issues, including protecting the liberty and integrity of individuals. Paul Conrathe has extensive knowledge in preparing applications, appeals, and judicial reviews to protect the individual human rights of people living in the UK. He has been a part of the highest profile cases, and many of which have entered the law reports as cases of high importance.



Having gained widespread recognition at a national level, Paul Conrathe is now acknowledged as an established Senior Consultant Solicitor with the highest integrity and ethical & legal standards. He has been listed in many independent directories that give him edge over other human rights solicitors in the UK. He delivers his service in a clear concise manner, irrespective of race, gender, or social status. He has vast experience in winning several landmark cases suppressing human rights and is seen as one of the most experienced human right solicitors in the UK.



Talking about human rights in the UK, Paul Conrathe stated, "Human rights laws provide equal rights and freedom to every individual. In the UK, human rights laws are a foundation of liberal democracy where all citizens are equal and can stand up to injustice and challenge governments and public authorities when they get it wrong. Human rights laws represent key values in our society such as fairness, dignity, equality, and respect. I am committed to giving the best legal advice setting your matter with minimal fuss or aggravation."



Paul Conrathe is one of the most experienced and up to date solicitors in the nation around human rights. His wide industry experience and knowledge helps his clients overcome the challenges that suppress their rights and liberty. All of his legal pieces of advice are focused on creating a landmark in society giving hope to millions of citizens living in the UK. He is ranked in legal directories, Chambers and Partners, and Legal 500, as one of the top lawyers in the UK in the fields of human rights and international criminal law.



About Paul Conrathe- Human Rights Solicitor

Paul Conrathe is a leading human rights solicitor based in London, UK. He consults and advice on a variety of human rights laws such as freedom of speech and the rights of the individual. His work had a national impact and he was The Times Lawyer of the Week. He worked for some of the leading legal firms in the UK. He also owns a group of specialist schools specialising in the education of children and young people with autism.



