Paul Conrathe - Human Rights Solicitor – Protects Human Rights and the Liberty of Individuals

A human rights solicitor, Paul Conrathe protects human rights and the liberty of individuals. He offers the same level of commitment, attention to detail and expertise across the board to ordinary people, campaigning groups, NGOs (Non-Government Organisations), charities and companies when it comes to protecting their human rights. He is well-known for taking on difficult and challenging cases of human rights infringements in the UK. Paul has prepared applications, appeals and reviews to help protect the human rights of individuals living in the UK.



He is always willing to explore how human rights breaches can be challenged, ensuring the rights of individuals or relevant parties are fairly and legally heard in the judicial system. Paul Conrathe has gained vast experience in dealing with many of the highest profile cases, many of which have entered the law reports as cases of high importance. Besides helping individuals with advice and litigation, he works tirelessly in this field to better the understanding and implementing of good law practises in protecting those groups that need a voice through his work. He can help individuals traverse the whole lawsuit to ensure individuals receive sound advice and help the needy. Some of the key rights protected by the solicitor including the right to life, the right to a private life, the freedom from discrimination or harassment, the access to healthcare and medication and many more.



Paul Conrathe is a sought-after solicitor that has been working for many years to protect the rights of people. Paul has had a national impact on various cases he has represented and has various accolades including The Times Lawyer of the Week. Mr. Conrathe has done a pioneering job at ensuring human rights are protected from any infringement. He is routinely retained by high profile clients seeking to protect against human rights infringements. Advocating for the rights of people with disabilities, Paul Conrathe also set up an autism centre in Saudi Arabia.



Talking about the human rights laws in the UK, Paul Conrathe said in a statement, "Civil liberties are those freedoms and protections explicitly granted by our domestic law such as the Data Protection Act, the Equality Act and more. Human rights law fills the gap between those explicit protections and the rights of individuals set out in the European Convention on Human Rights. Any infringement on these rights for any individual is illegal. I can provide individuals with applications, appeals, and judicial reviews to protect the individual human rights of people living in the UK."



