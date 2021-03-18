Paul Conrathe - Human Rights Solicitor - Provides Legal Assistance to Individuals to Protect Their Liberty and Integrity

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- A well-renowned human rights solicitor, Paul Conrathe provides legal assistance to individuals to help protect their liberty and integrity. He deals with complex cases of human rights infringements in the UK to ensure the human rights of individuals are well protected. The passionate and energetic solicitor has extensive experience of bringing and winning difficult, controversial and high profile cases. He has prepared applications, appeals and reviews to help protect the human rights of individuals living in the UK. He can help individuals traverse the whole lawsuit to ensure individuals receive sound advice and help the needy.



Paul Conrathe has built a reputation for taking the toughest of adversaries to secure compensation, apologies, admissions of wrongdoing, and policy changes to protect further infringement on human rights. He has been a part of many high profile cases, many of which have been entered in law reports as cases of high reports. Some of the key rights protected by the solicitor including the right to life, the right to private life, the freedom from discrimination or harassment, the access to healthcare and medication and many more.



Paul Conrathe is a well-renowned solicitor in the UK that has been protecting the rights of people for many years now. The solicitor has done a pioneering job at ensuring the human rights are protected from any infringement. Mr. Conrathe's work has had a national impact and he was The Times Lawyer of the Week. Advocating for the rights of people with disabilities, Paul Conrathe set up an autism centre in Saudi Arabia.



Talking further about the human rights laws in the UK, Paul Conrathe said in a statement, "The Human Rights Act 1998 sets out the fundamental rights and freedoms that everyone in the UK is entitled to. It incorporates the rights set out in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) into domestic British law. Any infringement on these rights for any individual is illegal. I can provide individuals with applications, appeals, and judicial reviews to protect the individual human rights of people living in the UK."



About Paul Conrathe- Human Rights Solicitor

Paul Conrathe is a leading human rights solicitor based in London, UK. He consults and advices on a variety of human rights laws such as freedom of speech and the rights of the individual. He owns a group of specialist schools specialising in the education of children and young people with autism.



