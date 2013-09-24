Paul Cooper Photography - Luxury Wedding Photographer Offering Services in Manchester, Cheshire and the Northwest Across the UK

Essonne, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Photography is a medium of artistic self expression and also one of the best way to capture precious memories to enjoy for the rest of one’s life. Weddings are a specially occasion of one’s life and it is fair to expect that everything about the day and its memories is perfect.. To ensure that at such an event all the photography is perfect and yields the most beautiful result a professional and experienced photographer is a must. Someone who knows what they are doing and has the skill to bring out the best of every captured moment.



Paul Cooper is a Cheshire based photographer who provides the Wedding photography in Cheshire, Manchester and the North West. Paul is no amateur photographer, he has had an impressive carrier in London working for News International titles such as The Sunday Times and the Times, later he moved to France and worked on assignments around the world for major newspapers and magazines such as Grazia, Time and Hello, among many others. Paul has also had the pleasure of photographing many celebrities and high profile weddings. Paul understands amount of money and effort people devote towards their special day, their wedding is of prime importance to them so they like choose the best but the countless choices out there of photographers with different quotes and experiences and fancy websites, it can be tough for the couple to decide which one to go for to make sure the end result is fantastic.



What makes Paul the best choice is his ability to combine his fashion and portrait skills to deliver great photos, he pays attention to every shot to ensure that the end product is beautiful and a complete representation of the couple’s special day. His bespoke services ensure that the couple are involved with every step of the process and he also takes keen interest in every aspect of the day as well, that is why Paul’s pictures tell the unique. truthful and beautiful story of the couple and their wedding day.



From start to finish Paul takes his job every seriously from the lights, equipments, lenses, locations, after shoot processing and end album all are of the highest quality thus worth the wait. Paul shares:



“I love applying my fashion and portrait skills to a wedding to create great photos, and I never get bored of the smile on couples faces as they look at the photos I produced of their weddings. The motivation to make the people I photograph look as great as they can and ensure they are 100 percent happy inspires me to get the best from every wedding.”



For more information about Paul, services and contact details please visit: http://www.paulcooperphotographer.com/about_paul.php



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07715 556891