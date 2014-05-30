Paul Ellis Travel Website Looks Set to Become a Force in the Blogosphere

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Paul Ellis, a London-based online marketing expert, has recently made a name for himself by launching an exciting new travel website which is underscored with premium content and an extremely unique style.



The website, which is simply titled Paul Ellis travel, went live in January 2014, and has quickly become one of the most popular travel blogs in the worldwide blogosphere, drawing lots of attention from social media and various online travel forums.



Paul Ellis, the creator and driving force behind the website, has created a voice which marries highly useful content pertaining to travel (such as tips, interviews, etc) with an engaging, fun and dynamic sense of community.



Speaking of his success with the website, Paul Ellis said: “To be honest, I’ve been completely swept off my feet at how successful my little website has become – it really is amazing!



“I think the main reason that Paul Ellis Travel has become a runaway success is that I’ve managed to foster a very close-knit community of travel lovers and enthusiasts.



“These people – many of whom I have since met up with – are the real heart and soul of the website, and I truly would not have got as far as I have without them flying the flag.



“I really want to continue to develop this community aspect of the website for 2014 and beyond – and this is an area I am working extremely hard on at the moment.”



Paul Ellis currently lives in Balham, London with his fiancée and six children.



For more information on Paul Ellis and his pioneering travel website visit http://www.paul-ellis.net, where, in addition to browsing the articles and information, you also email Paul Ellis as well as sign up to the monthly newsletter.



Alternatively, keep up-to-date with Paul Ellis and his travels by connecting with him on one of his many social media profiles.