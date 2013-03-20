Paul Harvey Sr. Reaches out from the Grave Through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Universal Life Church Radio, courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters with a bit of divine intervention has brought back to the airways for an encore performance and for us all to once again hear "The Rest of The Story." It was May 10th, 1976 when "The Rest of The Story" first described as a blend of mystery and history was first heard on the ABC Radio Network. For the next 33 years "The Rest of The Story" followed Paul Harvey News and Comment, a show that offered commentary and analysis by Paul Harvey at the Noon hour since its inception on April 1st, 1951.



After an up and down rollercoaster of a career, that nearly caused Harvey to be indicted by a grand jury in Illinois for espionage, as well as a dishonorable discharge from the military, Harvey found his stride with "The Rest of The Story." Paul Harvey became a radio personality icon and continued broadcasting until his death in 2009. Following his death the network booted Paul Harvey's son Paul Harvey Jr., in favor of Mike Huckabee and The Huckabee Report. Both Harvey Jr. and Huckabee were fill-ins for Paul Harvey Sr., during his latter years as Harvey Sr. reduced his shows from six a week to only three. Since 2009 Paul Harvey has not been heard from, that is until now as Universal Life Church Radio offers daily reruns, as well as a Free On-Demand, alphabetical archive of all of Paul Harvey's "The Rest of The Story" broadcasts.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com