Paul Pompeii: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Rochester, New York

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Clean Green Nation announces the newest authorized partner in Rochester, New York, Paul Pompeii. The company and its partners focus on affordable energy saving products and green living education.



Since 2000, the news has been buzzing about the benefits of renewable energy sources. While the concept was still in its infancy then, it is has skyrocketed to adulthood today. Natural energy resources are quickly depleting as the world-wide population and energy consumption continues to increase. Clean Green Nation has made it a priority to offer home and business owners the best options in affordable solar and wind energy.



The variety of products and services available from Clean Green Nation are unmatched for green living in Rochester, New York. Today, more than ever, it makes sense to invest in renewable energy. By adding solar panels, energy efficient appliances and regulators throughout a home; consumers can see dramatic decreases in their water, electric and heating bills. Studies have proven that those homes and businesses that invest in renewable energy will find that it pays for itself in two to five years.



Paul Pompeii specializes in educating consumers about green shopping Rochester, New York. He focuses on providing the necessary information and products for energy efficiency to all people. From shower water usage regulators to wind power turbines to solar powered batteries and heaters, Clean Green Nation has created a product that covers every need. Anyone interested in Rochester, New York home energy efficiency is encouraged to contact Paul Pompeii of Clean Green Nation to learn about the many services and green news that is available.



About Clean Green Nation:

Clean Green Nation is an innovative company on the cusp of a revolution in renewable energy. The company focuses on providing the most affordable option in solar and wind energy to consumers. Find more information by visiting http://www.paulp.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Rochester, New York, contact Paul Pompeii via email at paulp@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.