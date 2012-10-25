Paul Ryan Workout Relies on the Afterburn Effect, the Vice Presidential Candidate Announces

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Paul Ryan, the Republican Vice Presidential Candidate, has announced that he uses a high intensity workout program that relies on a concept called the afterburn effect to give him his extremely athletic physique. The Paul Ryan workout involves lifting weights on a regular basis, Ryan has said in recent news articles, adding that all that is truly needed to get an effective workout is the human body, Earth, and the law of gravity.



Other similar high intensity workouts are also extremely popular with celebrities. For example, the Bane workout or Tom Hardy workout—after the actor who played Bane in the popular movie “The Dark Knight Rises,”—also relies on the afterburn effect. Also known as Excess Post Oxygen Consumption, or EPOC, this rigorous exercise program helps people achieve incredibly impressive toning and levels of fitness.



EPOC occurs whenever people finish exercising, and basically refers to the increased metabolism that is experienced after the workout is over. The term “afterburn” refers to the extra calories that a body will use up during the rest and recovery period.



The Afterburn Effect workout is similar to the workouts used by Ryan and Hardy.



In order to maximize this effect, studies have found that people must pay attention to both the intensity and duration of their exercising.



In order to maximize this effect, studies have found that people must pay attention to both the intensity and duration of their exercising.



“In short, the effects of EPOC are mostly dependent on the intensity of your workout,” an article on the website said, adding that the more intense a workout is, the greater the effects of EPOC.



“But don’t get me wrong, a workout doesn’t have to be like a military boot camp to be intense.



Intensity can vary from one person to another based on their fitness level. What you may consider intense may be easy for somebody else and vice versa.”



The workout program features four different workout routines that can be used interchangeably in order to maximize results, three different cardio routines, and an adjustable workout schedule that is used by both beginners and advanced people. The program also features weekly tips on how to lose fat permanently.



