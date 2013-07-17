Paul Sorvino and Katt Williams Are the Latest Celebrities to Take Their Comedy to Kickstarter

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Legendary actor and director Paul Sorvino, best known for his roles in Goodfellas, Money Talks and Romeo + Juliet has teamed up with the undisputed King of Comedy, Katt Williams, to launch a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the feature film, Christmas in Beverly Hills.



Christmas in Beverly Hills is a comedy about a wealthy, well-respected Beverly Hills couple, who are both having affairs, and they accidentally find themselves together – along with their respective lovers – under one roof on Christmas Eve.



"A typical Hollywood film, large or small budget, takes three to five years of shopping, pleading and hoping," said Sorvino. "It doesn't matter who the cast and crew are, we must all do the same song and dance to get funding and blueprints for the film.”



"We expect that the Kickstarter campaign will be a huge success," Sorvino continued. "Our film is a classic farce comedy. Contributors who love cult classic movies that give you stomach cramps from laughter would support this film."



Katt Williams added, “My job as a consulting producer is to take the funny and put it in the script. So you know it’s going to be funny if nothing else.”



The script was written by Mara Virabov, Chuko and polished by Paul Sorvino and Katt Williams. Sorvino will direct and star in the rip-roaring comedy, Williams will oversee it as the consulting producer, Virabov and Dale “Rage” Restighini will produce it.



When the Christmas in Beverly Hills team saw the success of Zach Braff’s Kickstarter campaign for Wish I was Here and the Veronica Mars project, it decided to follow suit.



“Paul and I have had this project for almost five years,” Virabov said. “ We always knew we would make it, but we didn’t want to take the traditional route. We have a very funny script and a great team of incredibly talented artists. When you have the King of Comedy (Katt Williams) stamping the script with ‘funny’ then you don’t have much to



worry about. With such a great team in place and with Dale (Resteghini), who is known for making a $20,000 video look like a $2 million video, we can’t go wrong.”



“It’s all about rewards,” Resteghini said. “It’s a two-way street. We have rewards from “Thank You” in your native language to tickets to an exclusive Beverly Hills Christmas Mansion party and more. It’s all about Christmas, it’s all about funny and it’s all about great holiday spirit.”



Christmas in Beverly Hills will launch its Kickstarter campaign on June 26 at 9:00 AM EST with a goal to raise $2,000,001.



For more information on Christmas in Beverly Hills contact Mara Virabov at cbhpress@gmail.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Mara Virabov

cbhpress@gmail.com