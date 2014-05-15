Paul & Vijay Launch a Kickstarter Campaign 'VeggieBump' Which Provides Veggies on Demand

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- VeggieBump offers a creative solution for people trying to increase their daily vegetable servings. VeggieBump is ideal for parents who are looking to add some extra veggies into their family’s diet and for busy people who don’t have time to prepare the veggies. It also makes an excellent choice for college students who are looking to fix a quick meal with veggies in it.



VeggieBump is a unique blend of powdered vegetables containing greens (like kale and spinach), roots (such as sweet potatoes and carrots), and nutritious flavoring veggies (like tomato, garlic, and onion) that can be added to almost any dish.



The result is a well-balanced mixture with a pleasant veggie taste without one vegetable overpowering the flavor – all while packing a nutritional punch. The manufacturers are not trying to replace fresh veggies, but VeggieBump helps “bump” up people’s daily vegetable intake.



VeggieBump is packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other micronutrients naturally found in vegetables. The team behind this unique product is committed to using only organic, non-GMO produce that is grown in the US. Absolutely no preservatives, additives, or artificial ingredients are used in VeggieBump, and packaging will be reusable/recyclable, eco-friendly containers.



VeggieBump can be added to just about anything. Homemade meals become healthier with VeggieBump. Easily mix it in pastas, rice, baked dishes, ground beef, slow cooker meals, or eggs. Too busy to cook? Quickly add healthy nutrients to sandwiches, frozen dinners, pizza, boxed meals, takeout, or canned soups with VeggieBump.



Also the first 100 backers will receive an exclusive limited edition T-Shirt/Tote Bags from the creators.



This project will only be funded if at least $25,000 is pledged less than 6 weeks.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1opvBJ4