Pauls Hair World Facebook Page Reaches More Than 30,000 Fans

Featuring proven hair care products and a multitude of top-notch beauty supplies, Pauls Hair World has recently reached more than 30,000 Facebook fans. Updated frequently, the Pauls Hair World Facebook page offers fans a variety of information, from new product updates to the latest celebrity trends in hair care and beauty. Fans also gain exclusive access to special promotions on the company's comprehensive selection of products with promotional codes and discount offers.



According to Pauls Hair World, “We are so pleased to have a continuously growing Facebook fan base. It gives us the opportunity to connect with our customers on a more personal level and lets us provide updates and specials on some of our most popular hair care and beauty products.”



It is important for everyone to feel good about themselves. For most women, having access to the highest quality skin, nail and hair products can provide them with the appearance and confidence they desire.



Pauls Hair World is one of the largest and most popular specialists of hair extensions and wigs in the UK. The company also offers a large selection of other high performance hair products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products and heat protectors, all certified by salon professionals.



Customers can also choose from a multitude of nail care sets at Pauls. Whether a person is looking for the perfect nail polish color, would like to enhance their fingers with false nails or simply wants to give themselves a cleansing manicure, the company offers a huge range of nail care products, including shaping boards, smoothers, glues and a large number of nail polish options.



A person’s skin is one of the first things other people notice about them. In order for a person to unleash their skin’s full glowing potential, it is crucial for them to utilize the most effective skin care products on the market.



In addition to hair and nail care products, Pauls Hair World stocks a full range of proven skin care products suitable for every person, no matter their skin type or ethnicity. Customers can choose from some of the top brands in the industry to find a variety of creams, oils or soaps, from organic products to specialist skin care products, all at affordable prices.



For more information or to peruse the company’s wide range of hair and beauty products, visit http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk/



About Pauls Hair World

Founded in 1989, Pauls Hair World is at the forefront of the hair extension market, with a worldwide customer base and a reputation for supplying the very best in hair extensions, hair products and a complete range of styling products. The UK-based company features a wide range of hair and beauty supplies at their four retail stores, as well as on their comprehensive online store.