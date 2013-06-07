Pauls Hair World Gives Customers a Chance to Win a 1920s Inspired Makeover Kit Valued at 150 Pounds

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The 1920s was an era characterised by boisterousness, prosperity, and glitzy, glamorous styles. Thanks to the newly released movie, The Great Gatsby, the old Hollywood glamour look is making a comeback, with celebrities from Emma Stone and Michelle Williams to Naomi Campbell sporting the distinctive fashions and hairstyles reminiscent of the Roaring 20s. In keeping with this trend, Pauls Hair World is offering customers a chance to win a 1920s inspired makeover kit valued at 150 pounds.



The Hollywood glamour makeover kit contains everything needed to create the unmistakable 1920s look, including: 18 inch hair extensions, a backcombing brush, hair jewels, Silhouette hair spray, bobbles, hair pins, red lipstick, a Sleek Make Up I Divine palette and a Babyliss triple weaver. For a chance to win, entrants should visit the Pauls Hair World website at http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk.



With more than 20 years of experience, Pauls Hair World is at the forefront of the hair extension market with a worldwide customer base and a stellar reputation. In addition to the contest entry form, visitors to the site will find the very best selection of hair extensions, hair products and a complete range of styling products. Pauls supplies clip in and human hair extensions, human hair wigs, hair care products, synthetic hair and weft hair extensions to both individual customers and some of the leading hair salons all over the world. Pauls Hair World also carries makeup, cosmetics, electrical styling products, skin care products and accessories to let people create their own unique and individual look whether they’re striving for red carpet glamour or an edgy, alternative look.



Customers can also visit the Pauls Hair World blog for the latest news and information on hair and makeup trends. Recent posts advise on how to choose the best makeup for each eye color and the best hair styles to complement any face shape.



About Pauls Hair World

Pauls Hair World is one of the largest and most popular specialists of hair extensions in the UK. With more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Pauls carries a complete line of premiere hair products and a comprehensive stock of beauty products including skin and nail care, hair appliances, hair extension after care, contact lenses and low priced perfumes from the leading brands. Customers can shop at one of the four stores in Northwest England or online at http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk