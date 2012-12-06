Pauls Hair World Launches Popular Christmas Gifts Section on Website

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- The holiday season is currently in full force, and across the UK shoppers of all ages are trying to find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. One type of present that is always appreciated is hair and styling products. But knowing which specific types of these items are best for their friends and family members can sometimes be confusing for shoppers to determine.



Pauls Hair World is helping to make holiday shopping easier and less stressful, thanks to the recent launch of its Christmas gifts section. The newly-added pages on the site—which are easily accessible by clicking on the “Christmas Gifts Shop Now” box on the home page—are filled with helpful tips and suggestions that can make gift-giving a breeze. From sparkling hair pins and beautiful headbands to lovely accessories like jewelry and makeup, Pauls Hair World offers a huge variety of products that are sure to be used and appreciated.



Since the day it opened for business two decades ago, Pauls Hair World has strived to offer its customers a large selection of high quality products combined with outstanding customer service. The company supplies clip in hair extensions, human hair wigs, hair care products and Pauls Hair World party wigs, which always help add a touch of fun to any holiday celebration.



“As well as supplying you with the premiere hair products, we also carry a comprehensive stock of beauty products including nail care, electrical styling products, hair extension after care, contact lenses,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that Pauls Hair World also stocks a growing collection of low priced perfumes from the leading brands.



Shopping for hair care products from PHW is easy; holiday shoppers are welcome to visit the site at any time and look through the vast selection of merchandise. As a bonus, the website is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week so people can do their holiday shopping at any time of the day or night.



Product category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for shoppers to find what they are looking for. Anyone who has questions about any of the company’s products may call and speak with someone from the company’s staff of highly-trained and experienced hair extension and beauty consultants.



About Pauls Hair World

Founded in 1989, Pauls Hair World is at the forefront of the hair extension market, with a worldwide customer base and a reputation for supplying the very best in hair extensions, hair products and a complete range of styling products. For more information, please visit http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk