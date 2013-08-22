Pauls Hair World Opens New 3000 Sq Ft. Arndale Store

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- With over 20 years industry experience, Pauls Hair World are at the forefront of the hair extension market, best known for supplying high quality hair extensions and a complete range of styling products to the ladies of Manchester.



Last month, the thriving business suffered catastrophic losses when a fire broke out at their Manchester Oldham Street store, in which fire fighter Stephen Hunt sadly lost his life. Despite 60 fire fighters bravely tackling the blaze, much of the business’s stock and building was completely destroyed.



Determined to get back on their feet, the team at Pauls Hair World have today opened their new 3,000 square foot store in the heart of Manchester's Arndale Centre.



The official grand opening of the new store took place on Saturday 17th August in the Manchester Arndale, where as well as celebrating the new chapter for the business, Pauls Hair World honoured the bravery of fire fighter Stephen Hunt who tragically died in the building fire.



General Manager Nikki Purcell said; “We are organizing various fund-raisers in the near future to support Stephen Hunt's family, and we also asked for donations for various raffles on the day, all in aid of the Fire fighter Charity”



“We wanted to show the utmost support and respect for fire fighter Stephen Hunt and for the brave fire fighters who dealt with the fire, therefore we dedicated the grand opening to Stephen Hunt, and aim to raise both awareness and donations for Stephen's family and the great fire fighters charity during the event.”



The business currently has stores in Liverpool, Glasgow and in the Arndale market, and is pleased to be opening the large new store in the centre of the busy shopping centre, expanding the business and fighting back after the devastating fire.



General Manager Nikki continues “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from customers, staff, suppliers and the general public during this time and we are looking forward to inviting our customer to the new store and making a fresh start.”



For more information about the new Pauls Hair World store, please visit: http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk



To donate please visit: http://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk



About Pauls Hair World:

Pauls Hair World are one of the largest and most popular specialists of hair extensions in the UK. They have been trading for over 20 years in the hair and beauty industry.