Pauls Hair World Opens New Store in Glasgow

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- When it comes to beauty advice and products, it’s always a great idea to consult an expert.



Since 1989, individuals looking to revamp their look have consulted Pauls Hair World, the UK’s most trusted brand for hair and beauty supplies. The company, well known for their fabulous hair extensions, stocks a wide variety of merchandise, including hair, electrical styling, and nail care products; contact lenses; and perfumes.



Recently, Pauls Hair World revealed their decision to open a new store in Glasgow, Scotland, in order to enhance their customers’ shopping experiences. At the Glasgow store, customers can expect to absorb the entire Pauls Hair World experience as they browse shelves of hair extensions, wigs and hair pieces, skin care products, accessories, and more. Customers with questions about the company’s huge range of products can also speak to Pauls Hair World’s highly trained and experienced hair and beauty consultants in the store.



In addition to their new Glasgow location, Pauls Hair World also owns two more stores in Manchester and Liverpool.



All items stocked in the new Glasgow store can be viewed on Pauls Hair World’s website, located at Pauls-Hair-World.co.uk. Made for easy browsing, the site features all of Pauls Hair Worlds’ products in specific categories.



For instance, through the website, customers can browse Pauls Hair World’s extensive hair extension collection. For over 20 years, the company’s most popular product has been their 100% human hair extensions, perfect for individuals looking to enhance their current style or create a whole new look. Pauls Hair World only stocks the best hair extensions from companies such as outré, Sensationnel Remi Goddess, Sleek Silk, and Natural Image.



Customers interested in keeping up with the latest Pauls Hair World news and trends can subscribe to the company’s online newsletter, which only requires an email. Individuals can also follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to be the first to get the latest news about the company.



About Pauls Hair World

Founded in 1989, Pauls Hair World is at the forefront of the hair extension market, especially because they have a worldwide customer base and a reputation for supplying the very best in hair extensions, hair products, and a complete range of styling products. As well as supplying their customers with premier hair products, Pauls Hair World also carries a comprehensive stock of beauty products including nail care, electrical styling products, hair extension after care, contact lenses, and perfumes. For more information, please visit http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk/