Paulson Training Programs Provides the Very Best in Injection Molding Training

Chester, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- There are thousands working in the multimillion dollar plastic industry. However, most of them do not possess the required expertise and skill needed to perform their best ta their workplace. Paulson Training Programs is the apt center of learning for such people as it is regarded as the best in providing injection molding training.



Paulson Training has been in the plastics employee training industry since 35 years now and has proven its credibility time and again in countless plastics companies of various sizes. With their technique of teaching, companies can develop skilled expert molders and other processors within a few months instead of years. Among the 100 top injection molding companies in the United States, as ranked by Plastics News, more than 80 of them are Paulson customers.



The provision of convenient, top quality and cost effective training solutions to every plastics processing plant using the latest in training technology, is the goal of Paulson Training Programs. The company offers many different pre-packaged training bundles for injection molding training which targets various employee levels in a typical plastics plant. These bundles can be customized to meet specific training requirements.



The matter of giving proper on the job training to employees is of utmost importance and it benefits the companies in the long run if their employees are well guided about their work. Giving employees a complete plastic processing training system results in the following advantages:



- Decrease in employee turnover since more than 90% of trained personnel are “more satisfied” with their jobs

- Accelerated efficiency and productivity resulting in sustainable higher profits

- Enhanced productivity over plastics manufacturers that rely on “on-the-job” training

- The ability to “create” skilled workers on-demand by putting them through a proven, industry-standard plastics training and development program. Such companies remain more or less unaffected by the serious skilled labor shortage in the plastics industry.



About Paulson Training Programs

Since 1977, Paulson Training Programs which is headquartered in Chester, Connecticut, has aided more than 5,000 companies and 50,000 plastics professionals with its wide range of in-plant interactive plastics industry training courses, world-wide e-learning solutions and Paulson expert-led seminars. These industry standard resources help injection molders, extrusion processors, blow molders, part designers and various other plastics professionals in the industry progress and compete on a global scale.



Media Contact:

Name: Craig Paulson

Email: cpaulson@paulsontraining.com

Location: Chester, CT

Website: http://paulsonplasticsacademy.com/