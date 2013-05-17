Pavilion Suite Makes Several Announcements Regarding Their Business

Raja, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Pavilion Suite, a place offering perfection in luxury, has recently made three announcements that they would like to share with the general public.



The First Announcement: Pavilion Suite Offers a Classy Stay



Pavilion Suite announces their luxury suite in Kuala Lumpur. The suite is classy, yet modern and offers the best in luxury. Each one of their suites has been decorated with beautiful and comfortable furnishings. They have a gym, which is well-equipped, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a multi-purpose room. This is a 5-star suite that is located in the heart of the city. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, where the suite is located, has won international awards. The awards include:



- 2012 – Best Shopping Destination by Expatriate Lifestyle

- 2011 – Outstanding Achievement Award – Shopping Mall Category by KL Mayor’s Tourism Awards

- 2010 – Retail Merchant of the Year Award by MasterCard Worldwide



The suite is only minutes away from the most fashionable shopping district in Malaysia that won the awards listed above. There are also amazing food choices and entertainment outlets provided by Changkat Bukit Bintang. For all of those reasons, Pavilion Suite has been labeled the top luxury accommodation for business, romance and family travelers alike.



The Second Announcement: Pavilion Suite Has Partnered with Agoda



Pavilion Suite has partnered with Agoda. Agoda is a popular online travel portal that many individuals use in order to book their trip on the Internet. Agoda won the best accommodation site category in the TravelMole Web Awards Asia in 2008 – source: Agoda in Wikipedia.



The Third Announcement: Pavilion Suite Has an Official FaceBook FanPage



Pavilion Suite has also announced their official FaceBook fanpage. Here, travelers will be able to connect with Pavilion Suite in order to see what they are all about. By following their fanpage, individuals will be able to see photos of Pavilion Suite as well as the latest news and discounts.



This Suite in Kuala Lumpur is a must have for individuals looking for a good Luxury Apartment Malaysia because the Service apartments near Pavilion KL are very romantic and trendy.



Perfection in Luxury



About Pavilion Suite

Pavilion Suite is offering luxury suites in Kiala Lumpur, Malaysia. These suites are great for business, romance and family travelers. Pavilion Suite is situated in the heart of the city, making it easy to shop, eat and enjoy entertainment.



Company Contact : Keith NG

Company Email: keith@pavilionsuite.com.my

Company Phone : +60123283355