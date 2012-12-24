Paving Plus, Melbourne Offers Unique Paving Options

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Paving Plus, a specialty home paving company, offers a unique and attractive paving system called Pebble Pave™. “It [Pebble Pave™] is a natural seamless aggregate application. Low maintenance resin bound paving, stain resistant and non-slip, it is even permeable,” said Heather Grant, Marketing Consultant. Coming in a variety of colours and sizes to match any customer’s need, Pebble Pave™ is sourced locally and simple to install, a do-it-yourself kit is available too.



“All that is necessary is a solid, stable surface. 99% of the applications are safe to use the next day,” Grant continued. In addition to Pebble Pave™, Paving Plus also offers Pebble Grip. Originally used on highways, this aggregate surface now is available for residential applications. “Natural stones and crushed marble yield a wide range of colours for an architectural design or eye catching dynamic,” Grant said.



About Paving Plus

Paving is only part of Paving Plus’ operations. Landscaping is another service they offer. “We are proud to offer landscaping as a part of our business. If there is a specific element or personal touch a customer would like see included in their home, contact us. We will work with you to find a solution that is affordable and to your liking,” Stated Grant.



Customers interested in learning more about Paving Plus and their services should visit their website at http://www.paving-plus.com.au.



