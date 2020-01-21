Paving Stone Direct Suppliers of Granite Paving Slabs in Milton Keynes

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Stone Paving Direct Ltd dedicated to natural stone paving wholesale and retail, we are one of the direct importers and suppliers of China granite paving slabs, flooring tiles; Brazilian slate paving slabs, floor tiles; Indian sandstone paving slabs, vitrified porcelain paving and limestone paving slabs, stone wall cladding, stone block paving for patio, path, driveway, public square and walkway.



Stone Paving Direct Ltd has two shareholders, one is Mr. Ravi Onthriar, who is the owner of Bluesky Stone Direct in the UK and the another is Mr. Wang Cheng, who is the owner of Westone Natural Stone Industry Co., Ltd in China. Mr. Ravi Onthriar has been operating in the UK paving stones marketing since 2004; Mr. Wang Cheng has nearly thirty years of experience in slate and granite stone quarry, manufacture, and stone supply chain.



We serve in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas, as well as nationawide in the UK. We are marketing our granite paving, sandstone paving, limestone paving, slate paving, and stone cladding, as well as vitrified porcelain paving.