Paving the Way to QuickBooks Online with SuperCondense

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- E-Tech, a leading file repair and data recovery service offers a service known as SuperCondense.



This service will significantly reduce the file size of your QuickBooks data file resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, less prone to data corruption issues and a significantly reduced file size.



Inactive customers, vendors and items are required to stay under the 14,500 limit for Pro/Premier in order to convert large files to QuickBooks Online and makes upgrading to newer versions faster and easier.



Intuit says that a Pro or Premiere file should not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB. QuickBooks Repair Pro's SuperCondense service expels old data whereby the size of the file is deceased by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



The QuickBooks condense operation condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. There are some transaction types the Condense operation will not remove. With E-Tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QuickBooks Online.



QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-Tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QB Online. The service results in smaller QuickBooks files lesser prone to corruption or crashing–with faster load times and functionality. With less space on the hard drive, QuickBooks systems are also easier to update with new versions.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Relations



E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk