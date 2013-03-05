Pawlik Automotive Repair Wins Gold Best of the City Auto Repair Award for 2013

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Pawlik Automotive Repair proudly accepts the award for WE 16th Annual Best of the City Auto Repair Gold winner. For five years running, Pawlik Automotive has been the recipient of the award. "We are pleased and humbled to be selected by customers for this award," Bernie Pawlik, owner of Pawlik Automotive Repair (http://www.pawlikautomotive.com) states.



Pawlik Automotive has been in this location for 22 years and Mr. Pawlik is pleased clients feel the staff at the facility are doing a good job. "This is something we work hard to accomplish," Mr. Pawlik explains. "Our goal at all times is to provide expert vehicle repairs and maintenance. In addition, we aim to educate our customers so they can better take care of their vehicles between visits."



All work completed at Pawlik Automotive Repair comes with peace of mind. "Customers drive from as far away as Coquitlam to have their car serviced at our facility which makes us feel good. A vehicle of any type is an investment. The staff dedicates itself to ensuring the vehicle runs properly at all times and completes repairs right the first time so drivers have confidence while out on the road," Mr. Pawlik continues.



Auto Repairs and Service offered at Pawlik Automotive Repair include a brake fluid flush, air conditioning service and a cooling system fluid, flush and service. Winter and spring servicing are offered along with winter and summer tire swapping. "All a customer has to do is ask and the staff will be more than happy to assist," Mr. Pawlik goes on to say. Car makes serviced include Audi, Land Rover, Cadillac, Ford and Nisan.



Highly skilled technicians are experienced in all makes and models with the goal being to keep the car well maintained. Most work comes with a one year, 20,000 kilometre warranty and is never completed without prior customer approval. "Avoid the inconvenience of a breakdown. Contact the staff at Pawlik Automotive Repair today. We will be happy to work with you to find a time to bring your vehicle in based on your schedule," Mr. Pawlik declares.



About Pawlik Automotive Repair

Bernie Pawlik, along with his team, has been taking care of autos and trucks in the Vancouver area for more than 20 years now. Pawlik Automotive Repair has won a number of awards during this time period, including "Best of Vancouver" for independent automotive repairs. This award is of great importance as Straight newspaper readers vote for the winners of each category. In addition, Pawlik Automotive Repair has been voted "Best of the City" by West End Readers. The repair facility provides honest, thorough and easy to understand service and repairs for cars, trucks and diesel vehicles. Their multi-point mission statement is very comprehensive and covers the areas customers are most concerned about so clients gets the best service experience possible.