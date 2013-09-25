Pawlik Automotive Wins Best Auto Repair in Vancouver for 5th Straight Year

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The Straight newspaper recently released its Best of Vancouver 2013 Reader's choice awards (http://www.pawlikautomotive.com/2013/09/best-vancouver-2013/) naming Pawlik Auto Repair - Best In Vancouver 2013 Winner of the best independent auto service award for the fifth year in a row. According to owner Bernie Pawlik, this is an honor he doesn't take lightly.



"We’re very thankful to our customers and friends for voting for us in the “Straight” newspaper’s readers choice awards for Best In Vancouver. We're honored and humbled. This is an award we take very seriously. We work hard every day to make sure that we are doing the best job possible for our clients, so it’s gratifying to receive this honor."



Pawlik Automotive specializes in air conditioning service, air care repairs, diesel repairs and service as well as routine vehicle maintenance. They service and repair all makes and models of cars, trucks, vans, 4x4s, SUVs and service vehicles, says Pawlik. "We feel it's the small extra steps that keep people coming back to us. While many companies perform manufacturers' regularly scheduled maintenance on used and new cars, we try to make your life easy by reminding our customers of their required maintenance steps and we keep computerized records so everything is recorded properly. Should our customers decide to sell their car or return a leased vehicle down the road, we will provide a detailed report of maintenance."



Bernie Pawlik goes on to elaborate, saying, "Pawlik Automotive is authorized to perform maintenance on new and leased vehicles. We have the factory maintenance schedule for all makes and models of vehicle. We pre-book the next appointment, remind our customers of upcoming maintenance and keep computerized records so that anyone can request a report at any time when it comes time for you to return or sell your vehicle."



Pawlik adds, "Although we can fix any mechanical problem, the key to saving your time and money is routine maintenance. Pawlik Automotive offers the best maintenance program in the city and our customers realize this." Pawlik goes on to say, "Consumers want to be able to trust a mechanic, and we aim to be that type of company. We provide a complimentary 10-minute visual inspection that is performed on every visit. Although, for new clients, we always recommend a comprehensive inspection. We vow to never charge a customer more than the most recent estimate. One thing our customers appreciate about us is that there will be no unpleasant surprises when you have us take care of your automotive needs!"



About Pawlik Automotive

Serving Vancouver for over 20 years, Owner and master mechanic Bernie Pawlik focuses on auto maintenance saving consumers money and providing them with reliable transportation.