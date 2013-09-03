Pawtec Releases the Signature USB Car Charger for Apple iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Smartphones and Android Tablets

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Worrying about not having enough charge in mobile devices while traveling may very soon become a thing of the past. A remarkably designed tablet, iPhone, iPad, and Galaxy car charger have just been released by Pawtec. This California based company was founded in June 2013, and they have already built an identity in the market with their state-of-the-art products. Their latest release the Signature Mini Dual USB Car Charger is a unique confluence of style, utility, and safety. Mobile users looking for an efficient car charger within their budget can purchase directly from Pawtec.com or Amazon.com with Free Shipping http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00DW1K35G



The global population of Smartphone, iPhone, Tablet, Galaxy, and other advanced mobile device users has increased phenomenally over the last few years. These devices tend to consume more power due to frequent usage of data and media. A number of companies have come up with their own iphone, tablet, or iPad car charger for them. However, the Signature Car Charger from Pawtec has a number of features that are unique amongst all. Firstly, the less than 2.5 inches long charger allows two devices to be charged simultaneously with its two USB ports. Users of this car charger will never have to worry about fuse replacement because it is fuse free, and provides protection from both over voltage and overcharging. The manufacturer has also ensured durability of the product by using high quality ABS plastic and aluminum. This beautifully designed car charger is available in black and white with a touch of orange aluminum grip.



Sam Ley founded Pawtec recently with the long-term vision of creating accessories that enhance the use of different devices. Talking about the launch of this iPhone car charger, Ley said, “There are over 1 billion smartphones and tablets in the world and the average worker commutes almost 30 minutes to work. With the Pawtec Signature Mini Dual USB Car Charger, consumers can now charge their devices without worrying or running out of power to go through the day. We developed the charger, keeping the consumers in mind, by designing it so it doesn’t interfere with the aesthetic of the car while keeping it attractive and stylish.”



About Pawtec

Started in Los Angeles in 2013, Pawtec is known to accessorize people’s lifestyle needs. Pawtec’s mission is to accentuate individual expression, enhancing the users’ enjoyment of their mobile, computing and electronic devices through their innovative line of accessories.



Contact

Sam Ley

Website: www.pawtec.com

Email: pr@pawtec.com

Phone: 949-870-5571