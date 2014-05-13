Pax House Affirms That Recovery from Drug Abuse Is Possible

Altadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Pax House, a residential chemical dependency treatment center that is ideally situated beneath the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in a quiet, upscale neighborhood in Altadena, California, affirms that recovery from substance abuse and drug addiction is possible with the right professional treatments and rehab programs.



“Pax is the Latin word for peace. It signifies a time in history marked by an absence of war. Through the treatment process that we offer, we will introduce our clients to a way of life free from the war of addiction,” the head of the health institute shares. “At Pax House, we encourage our clients to participate in a highly structured schedule designed to provide accurate information concerning the disease of addiction and/or alcoholism, and how to become committed to a proven method of recovery from this disease.”



For Pax House employees, therapists, counselors, and health practitioners, recovery from substance abuse can be attained through a number of strategic treatments and programs aimed to enable the victims to accept their circumstances and then eventually convince themselves that a better life is awaiting them without these destructive substances.



“We believe addiction and alcoholism is an incurable brain disease, which affects every area of a person's life – mind, body, and soul. We are one hundred percent committed to the belief that once an addict or alcoholic receives correct information concerning their addiction, accepts this condition and becomes committed to the recovery process, miraculous life changes will occur,” she adds.



Among the primary treatment services that Pax House offers are detoxification, outpatient, sober living, individual counseling, and group therapy. Meanwhile, residential treatment includes family dynamics with LMFT, educational groups, anger management, relapse prevention, disease concept, cognitive behavioral therapy, co-occurring disorders, 12 step book studies, gender specific process groups, fun in sobriety, meditation, 12-step meetings, yoga, physical conditioning, art therapy, music therapy, gourmet and culinary therapy, hiking, and legal advocacy.



“Pax House staff is committed to providing meaningful interaction with every client during their journey through the treatment process. We understand the challenges of early recovery and will serve as positive role models. Our goal is to demonstrate a happy, fun, healthy, productive, positive life without the use of alcohol and drugs. Each staff member reflects the success of this goal,” she concludes.



About Pax House

Pax House is a residential treatment center in California that stands out as a beacon of peace for victims of drug and substance abuse. For more information visit http://www.paxhouse.org