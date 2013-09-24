Pax House Now Offers Residential Rehabilitation Facility to Conquer Drug Addiction and Heal Comfortably

Altadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Pax House offers a residential rehabilitation facility to conquer drug addiction and heal comfortably. Their rehabilitation center in California provides a pleasing home environment to work with specialists to get rid of the addiction for the rest of their life. Their schedule is designed to help clients and includes detoxification, individual counseling, discussion groups, educational groups, family groups, relapse prevention and 12-step meetings.



Their convenient drug treatment center in California is well-equipped with all the comforts of home and helps clients enjoy the amenities while participating in activities that can significantly support the addiction recovery process. At their detox facility, clients are encouraged and motivated to discuss their addiction issues and life concerns in a supportive group setting, facilitated by their experienced, professional counselors.



They also provide educational classes providing information on the ill effects of addiction or alcoholism on their health and their families. They educate every inhabitant on the importance of relapse prevention, other co-occurring disorders and other critical topics in an engaging, interactive manner.



Their rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles also works to engage families of the inhabitants. Their rehabilitation center helps families gain the insight into their loved one’s disease and recovery process while providing them with needed emotional support. They motivate family members to actively contribute in the recovery process of their loved ones.



Pax House’s treatment center in California has their well-crafted 12-step meetings to ensure a complete and speedy recovery. Their proven 12-step recovery principles help in the ongoing addiction recovery process and also help the inhabitant to stay away from the addiction in the long term.



About Pax House

Pax House is a Residential Chemical Dependency Treatment Center located beneath the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in a quiet, upscale neighborhood in Altadena, California. They offer a structured residential treatment program designed to provide each client with accurate information concerning the disease of addiction/alcoholism as well as exposure toward a proven path of recovery. They work with a hope that every client will comprehend the nature of the illness and embark upon a journey of recovery which will far exceed their expectations. Their staff is committed to providing meaningful interaction with every client during their journey through the treatment process.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.paxhouse.org/Residential-Treatment.html



Contact Address - :

324 Wapello Street

Altadena, California 91001

626-398-3897