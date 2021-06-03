Pay as a Service Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 25 Billion by 2026, Expanding at a CAGR of 17%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- The latest report released on Global Pay as a Service Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Pay as a Service Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Pay as a Service Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are TSYS, First Data, Verifone, Paysafe, Aurus, Ingenico, Pineapple Payments, Agilysys, First American Payment Systems, Alpha Fintech & FIS Global etc.



The global payment as a service market size is expected to reach USD 25 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17%.



The Pay as a Service Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and its role, structure in competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets. The Pay as a Service transformation on consumers engagement with financial services is mirrored from the supply side. To provide further guidance on how these trends are factored into the market trajectory; the Pay as a Service scope provides market size & estimates as



Product Type: Managed Services & Professional Services

Major End-use Applications: Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI & Others



Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by following Country in Global Outlook:



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



New entrant in Pay as a Service are mainly focusing on the online-only model to reach millennials and increasingly other sub-segments Managed Services & Professional Services or technology. Meanwhile, traditional players are also employing same approach to reduce their operational costs significantly. Many players from profiled list TSYS, First Data, Verifone, Paysafe, Aurus, Ingenico, Pineapple Payments, Agilysys, First American Payment Systems, Alpha Fintech & FIS Global are designing and targeting services that focus on the value chain of Pay as a Service, or a particular subset of customers as consumers are getting more smarter about their options.



Furthermore, the years considered in the Pay as a Service Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



What to expect from Global Pay as a Service Market report:



- Focused Study on "Niche" Strategy, R&D, patent Analysis

- Insights on technology trends

- Implications for customer segments

- Analysis of M&As, Joint Ventures & Technological Tie-ups in Pay as a Service Market

- Top 10 Pay as a Service Companies Market Share (2019-2021E) by Region (APAC, Europe, North America, LATAM, MEA)

- Identify growth in emerging economies and business strategies to overcome Pay as a Service Market Competition



