Pay Close Attention to the Appearance of the Tongue

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- Although the research may seem novel, holistic dentists have long used the appearance of the tongue to evaluate a patient's overall health, including their oral health. The tongue and its condition remain one of the many essential components in developing effective treatment plans for the patient.



To elaborate on this, an example may be a tongue color with purple and red hues. These colors may reveal that a patient is experiencing poor circulation. A yellow tongue could be a sign that the liver isn't working as it should while a white tongue may be giving off a warning that the body is releasing toxins. The tongue shape also plays a role. If, for example, it is swollen, instability may exist with the body's metabolism while cracks in the tongue may suggest insufficient nutrition.



To read more, visit https://www.phillytrib.com/news/health/gum-health-could-be-a-risk-factor-for-dementia-study-suggests/article_df3808a2-d26a-11ea-abee-7747183d2d55.html.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile is the longest tenured holistic dentist practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, its top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness. By helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic dentistry approach, Assure a Smile focuses on improving oral and overall body health as well. We strive to empower patients to make informed lifestyle choices that result in strong teeth, healthy gums, beautiful smiles, and optimum vitality. For more information on holistic dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.assureasmile.com or call 305-274-0047.