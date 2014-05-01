Pay More Stores Offers Secure Device Trading

Massapequa, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Worry about personal data being found on electronic devices has stopped many people from selling old, unwanted electronics. Now, PayMore stores not only buys new, used, or broken electronics for cash, but they also ensure secure data trading, by professionally wiping purchased electronics of all personal data, free of charge.



Selling electronics secondhand can be a hassle, whether you mail them to an undisclosed location and hope to see a return, or meet a stranger through an ad. PayMore stores take the trouble out of selling by paying cash for electronics at paymorestores.com at a secure, retail location. Whether it is a brand new television or a broken cell phone, PayMore will pay cash for it.



One worry for consumers is receiving top dollar for their electronics. Brands, like Apple, are bought at a high price. Unfortunately, when consumers go to upgrade their product, they receive little back on their old device. PayMore will offer a fair price for all devices and brands. Thus, rather than taking an unfair amount for an old device, one could sell their old iphone for cash at paymorestores.com at PayMore.



Some consumers worry about selling or throwing away unwanted electronics, as it may contain personal data. PayMore ensures secure device trading by professionally wiping purchased electronics of all personal data, free of charge. Rather than throwing them away, one can sell unwanted gadgets, like an old cell phone, for cash at http://www.paymorestores.com at PayMore.



About PayMore Store

PayMore Store is a secure and safe retail location where people can go to sell their new, used, and even broken electronics for cash. PayMore stores take the hassle out of selling electronics, ensuring secure data trading and top dollar.



Erik Helgesen

PayMore Stores

581C Broadway

Massapequa, New York 11758

(516) 541-2100

ech@paymorestores.com

http://www.paymorestores.com