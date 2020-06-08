Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 24 pages, titled as 'Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that regions and important players/vendors such as AIS Play, Apple, Amazon Prime etc. The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.



Summary

'Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific', a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the video entertainment market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV and OTT-SVoD markets in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.



Pay TV penetration in the Asia-Pacific region is set to increase slightly through 2024, weighed down by cord-cutting trends where more and more households are swapping out their pay-TV subscriptions for OTT-SVoD alternatives. However, rapidly deploying FTTH/P networks are spurring on the growth of IPTV, pushing overall pay TV growth into positive territory.



Viewers are increasingly eschewing the traditional pay-TV concept with contract lock-in and limited mobility for a TV anywhere concept that OTT-SVoD alternative can offer. Traditional pay-TV service providers need to look for ways to differentiate their service proposition by improving their delivery platforms and securing quality content.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

AIS Play, Apple, Amazon Prime, Astro Go, Dish TV India, Disney, ESPN, Foxtel, Google, Hotstar, HBO, HOOQ, HyppTV, iFlix, iQiyi, KBS, MBC, Microsoft, MNC Vision, myTV Super, NBA, Oksusu, SBS, Singtel, SK Telecom, Tencent, Tver, Viu, Wavve, Youtube, Youku



It provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- Section 1: Pay-TV and OTT video key trends; analyzes the main competitive trends affecting the pay-TV and OTT video markets in Asia-Pacific, focusing on: cord-cutting, content creation, and network improvements.

- Section 2: Pay-TV market in Asia-Pacific; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, service adoption by technology, and pay-TV ARPU and revenue evolution for the 2019-2024 period. It also looks at SVoD adoption trends in Asia-Pacific for the 2019-2024 period.

- Section 3: Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.



Scope

- Over the last few years, Asia-Pacific markets have been experiencing tepid subscriber growth due to pressure from OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.

- It is expected that the rapid growth in IPTV at the expense of cable will continue due to major FTTH/P network expansions in the region, such as in Thailand and New Zealand.

- Traditional pay-TV service players are increasingly incorporating OTT as part of their service package, such as through partnerships or developing their own OTT platform as catch-up TV.



Reasons to Buy

- This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the Asia-Pacific video entertainment market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

- The report includes examples on strategies adopted by pay-TV service providers that illustrate the findings of the report, providing insight into particular situations in the cloud computing market; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the pay-TV market and OTT-SVoD, providing a number of actionable recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.

- With more than ten charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the pay-TV and OTT market dynamics, analyzing key trends and strategies.



Table of contents

Executive summary

Section 1: Pay-TV and OTT video key trends

Main pay-TV trends in Asia-Pacific

OTT



....Continued



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.