Paycheck Processing and Direct Depositing Made Easy with ezPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Small business payroll software ezPaycheck from halfpricesoft.com is designed to automates payroll tax processing, paycheck printing and tax form returning. In response to payroll software users’ request for fast paycheck deposit, halfpricesoft.com developing team released the new ezACH Deposit application, which can be used together with ezPaycheck application to speed up the deposit of funds for paychecks, employee expense reimbursement, government benefits, tax and other refunds.



“More and more employers are offering direct deposit options for employee paychecks,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "Many ezPaycheck payroll software users contacted us for the direct deposit feature. Now it is here. We also ezACH Deposit software will help small businesses be more productive."



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. To make it even easier for ezPaycheck and other payroll software users to take advantage of this new feature, halfpricesoft.com developers added quick data importing feature to ezACH deposit software. Instead of setup account and add employees one by one, users can import employee data and paycheck data from the external source to ezACH Deposit database easily and quickly.



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew, no hidden cost), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



And the new ezACH deposit will help employees get each paycheck easier and easier and faster. To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.