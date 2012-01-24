Paycheck Software for New Employers: EzPaycheck Payroll Software Simplifies Paycheck Processing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- Small Businesses looking for ways to simplify payroll processing and tax reporting can try out the new improved ezPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com). EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software is designed with small business users in mind and is easy to use from day one.



The new edition of this easy-to-use in-house payroll system is released with the current tax tables and tax forms. And customer satisfaction is ensured with the risk-free 30-day Trial at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



As the big companies continue axing Jobs, some people are forced to start their own companies and become new employers. Many of these new employers are intelligent, have field experience and an entrepreneur spirit to get things done. However, when it comes to accounting, and in particular payroll software, they often stumble.



“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms. We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software and report tax" explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. It can handle federal taxes, state taxes, local taxes, printing payroll checks, and also support tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3. This payroll application is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



EzPaycheck reduces payroll costs

Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck is the most Affordable and flexible payroll accounting software in the industry. And ezPaycheck can supports multiple companies and unlimited checks with no extra cost.



EzPaycheck saves time for business owners

Once employee information is set up, including pay rates, dedutions and tax options, ezPaycheck automatically calculates payroll taxes. And ezPaycheck also generate the W-2 forms based on payroll data.



EzPaycheck is easy to use, with no learning curve to get started

No accounting skills or computer background are required to use ezPaycheck. The software’s graphical interface is highly intuitive and guides users step-by-step through all processes.



Realizing that many businesses and organizations are still suffering in an economy that continues to lag, Halfpricesoft.com announces the new special promotion on ezPaycheck 2011 and 2012 bundle version. Small business owners who purchase ezPaycheck 2011 from halfpricesoft.com for the low price of $89 this fall can get the 2012 edition of ezPaycheck for just $1 more.



To streamline the payroll processing, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.