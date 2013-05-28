Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Payroll software developers Halfpricesoft.com unveiled the new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software for small businesses. With all of the new updates to this paycheck software, Halfpricesoft.com developers are confident that California small business owners will be able to print checks without the usual headaches associated with payroll processing.



“California customers often have special requirements when submitting payroll. We’ve recently introduced several capabilities into ezPaycheck that make this software ideal for these customers.” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “



The latest updates have now combined past with new customer application favorites . Making it easy to for California customers to create checks with logos, differential pay rates, miscellaneous check writing, as well as eliminate many other pay challenges that can occur in payroll processing.



Available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp, the latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software is priced at just $89 per installation for new customers, making ezPaycheck payroll software affordable for any size business.



Ca. small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



- Supports network access.



Owners and managers of businesses interested in automating their payroll process can take advantage of the many features by test driving ezPaycheck free for 30 days.



Customers simply go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the software. The download includes the full version of the software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new users to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Once satisfied that ezPaycheck payroll software is right for the business ,customers can activate the software for unlimited use by purchasing a license key for just $89 per installation. Annual updates with new tax tables and forms for the upcoming year cost just $59.



