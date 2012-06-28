Paycheck Writing Is Faster, Easier With New Feature in EzPayCheck Payroll Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- New updates to ezPayCheck 2012 payroll software include a “Duplicate Company” feature that makes writing checks for 1099 contractors more easy and efficient than ever. Other updates include improvements to the data export capability.



The Duplicate Company feature permits customers to create a new paycheck account with just a few clicks of the mouse. Multiple paycheck accounts are useful for businesses and organizations that need to write checks for multiple groups of employees or contractors with differing tax and withholding needs. For example, since taxes aren’t withheld for 1099 contractors, the easiest way to set up checks for these payouts is to create a new account.



Since all the business and banking information is most likely the same, ezPayCheck 2012 payroll software now streamlines the process by duplicating a company’s information into a new account with one click. From there, users simply set the tax and withholding parameters required for that account, enter recipients’ information, and start printing checks. A recent post to the Halfpricesoft.com help blog explains how to use the feature: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/business-blog/post/2012/04/18/How-to-Handle-Payroll-Tasks-for-Both-W2-Employee-and-1099-Contractors.aspx



“Helping small businesses streamline their accounting tasks is at the heart of the Halfpricesoft.com mission,” said company founder Dr. Ge. “We are continually adding great features like this that take the burden out of payroll and other accounting tasks, so businesses can focus on their mission.”



Version 3.2.8 of ezPayCheck is now available online at Halfpricesoft.com. The updated version is free for customers who have already purchased ezPayCheck 2012. Users of ezPayCheck 2011 can purchase the 2012 update package that includes all of the most recent updates.



Recent updates to this popular payroll software also include enhancements to the export capabilities that enable ezPayCheck payroll software users to generate 1099 tax forms more easily. While ezPayCheck supports printing of W-2 and W-3 forms, it does not support printing Forms 1099 and 1096. The new data export enhancements make ezPayCheck easier to use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other software for printing Forms 1099 and 1096.



Affordable, full-featured payroll software for any size business



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPayCheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Additionally, ezPayCheck is designed to be extremely easy to use. The intuitive interface and features are so easy to use that customers can start running payroll processes immediately after installation. Even users without computer or accounting experience can learn and begin using ezPayCheck within minutes.



Business owners and payroll managers can try ezPayCheck without charge or obligation to ensure the software meets their needs. EzPayCheck trial version, which includes a sample database for easy test-driving, can be downloaded for free at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. To activate the software for unlimited use, customers purchase a license key for just $89 per installation.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll



In today’s economic climate, no one needs to cut costs more than small businesses. To start the30-day free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.